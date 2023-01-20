EMPORIA (KSNT) – Several people and their pets were rescued from a burning Emporia apartment complex on Friday.

27 News spoke with Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage with the Emporia Fire Department on their rescue efforts, which began at 9:33 a.m. on Jan. 20, for an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Prairie Street in Emporia.

Steinlage said fire crews with the Emporia, Olpe and Americus departments responded to the fire, which was blazing in a three-story apartment. Firefighters found heavy smoke throughout the building and rescued seven residents from their room’s balconies. Around 20 pets were also rescued throughout the operation.

The fire was eventually doused at 12:36 p.m. with a cat reported as the only casualty. Impacted residents were taken to the nearby West Side Baptist Church during the situation and are receiving help from the Red Cross, according to Steinlage.