TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Hayden Foundation awarded scholarships to Topeka seniors who are members of the Topeka Catholic Parish and continuing their education after high school.

The foundation announced it is gifting almost $45,000 to seven seniors across Topeka with the Walter J. and Geraldine N. Michaelis post secondary scholarships, according to a press release. The students receiving the scholarship are as follows: Claire Brown of Hayden High, Sacred Heart-St. Joseph Parish, Emily Ireland of Hayden High, Christ the King Parish, Carissa Roberts of Hayden High, Sacred Heart-St. Joseph Parish, Vicki Sims of Hayden High, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Andrew Storrer of Topeka High, Mater Dei Parish, Eli Tanking of Hayden High, Mater Dei Parish, and Piper Wrench of Hayden High, Most Pure Heart of Mary Parish.

According to the press release, this scholarship is for Topeka Catholic Parish students continuing their education at the collegiate or technical school level. Students selected for these scholarships demonstrate strong academic achievement, financial need and display commitment to their Catholic faith.

The Hayden Foundation has been serving Topeka student since 1997, providing them a way to attain a post-secondary education while maintaining their Catholic faith.