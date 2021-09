MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Seven vehicles were damaged overnight when a car fire spread from one vehicle to another at A&M Auto Repair at 700 South 6th Street in Manhattan.

The fire was reported at 4:04 a.m.

Ten firefighters were dispatched to handle the blaze which took just 10 minutes to get under control.

The estimated loss of all the vehicles was just over $16,000. The fire is currently under investigation.