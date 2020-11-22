7-year-old born with rare bone condition prepares for upcoming surgery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A single mother in Topeka is finding a way to support her daughter who was born with a rare bone condition.

Briley Wylie is a 7-year-old girl who enjoys sports and playing with baby dolls, just like most kids her age. What you can’t see from the outside is that she was born with a rare bone condition in her leg called posteromedial bowing of the tibia, meaning her shin bone is not straight.

“As she has grown it has straightened itself out however because it has also had to straighten out and grow at the same time it grew slower than the other leg,” said Briley’s mother Jen Burdiek.

Her family is facing the struggles of financially saving for her surgery, which will take place next spring or summer. The surgery will even out her legs and make it to where she doesn’t have to wear a shoe lift anymore.

Burdiek created a Facebook page called “Love for Briley” to get the word out around the community about her daughter’s condition and share upcoming fundraisers.

“I’m kind of just taking a little bit of a backseat and saying, you know what help really is much appreciated,” said Burdiek.

As a single mother, she said taking off work for a whole month will be challenging, but it will all be worth it for the health of her daughter.