7-year-old boy dies after early morning Topeka fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A 7-year-old boy died Monday after a central Topeka house fire, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

TFD responded to a call shortly before 7 a.m. Monday at 1432 SW MacVicar. Upon arrival, crews transported the boy and his grandmother a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman’s current condition is unknown.

After the fire was put out, crews found a third person in the house who was also transported to the hospital but with non-life threatening injuries. A fourth person escaped before firefighters showed up and suffered no injuries.

