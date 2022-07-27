NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – A 7-year-old boy has suspected serious injuries after being hit by a car in Chanute on Wednesday, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

According to the crash log, a woman was driving Southbound on Lincoln Street when the boy entered the roadway and the woman struck him with her vehicle.

KHP reports the child who was hit has suspected serious injuries and was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital. The KHP was unable to contact the child’s next of kin at the time.