LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A 7-year-old boy was signed to the KU baseball team on Tuesday.

Quinn Cogan of Lee’s Summit, Missouri was named an official member of the roster through Team IMPACT during the KU’s Draft Day ceremony. Cogan was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018.

As an official member of the team, Cogan will attend practices, games, team dinners and more with the Jayhawks.