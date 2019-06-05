7-year-old diagnosed with strep, days later falls into coma due to rare disease

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - 7-year-old Lola Warren was a happy and healthy girl before being diagnosed with pediatric primary central nervous system vasculitis.

It's a rare disease where the immune system attacks the vascular tissue anywhere in your body.

It attacked Lola in her brain and nervous system, causing dozens of mini-strokes for days at a time.

"She seemed fine, she played with the neighborhood kids, and we went to bed," said her mom, Charlie Pineda-Warren.

Lola had strep just days before being diagnosed with Pediatric CNS Vasculitis.

"She woke up and her brother found her on the floor crying, she didn't know where she was, just wasn't herself at all," said Pineda-Warren.

After multiple treatments at Children's Mercy, Lola's future wasn't promised.

"They had prepared us for her to might not ever be able to move," Lola's dad, Jason Warren said.

"They told us to be prepared because 'you may not get to take your daughter home'" Pineda-Warren said.

Lola fought back, learning everything over again. From riding a bike, to recognizing what everything looks like.

"We're fortunate that she's able to walk and talk, and she's still got a pretty good memory," Warren said. "She's just as smart as she's ever been, but she's just having trouble understanding what shapes are and certain colors."

Lola's goal was to make it to her last day of school, and with her hard work, she was able to.

Doctors say Lola's disease is extremely rare and hard to diagnose. It can come after an infection or virus, like Lola who had strep throat.

Click HERE for more symptoms and what to look for in your child.