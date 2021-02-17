7-year-old with rare bone disease prepares for March surgery date

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Seven-year-old Briley Wiley was born with a rare bone disease in her leg called Posteromedial Bowing of the Tibia.

This means her shin bone isn’t straight.

On Thursday she will begin her journey and travel to St. Louis for her pre-surgery appointment. This is the first step to a procedure that will change Briley’s life.

“We will get to meet the physical therapy people,” said Jen Burdiek, Briley’s mother. “They will take her final X rays that way they know exactly how much of the bone we are looking to lengthen. So we will get to go meet with the doctors again and go over all of that.”

The surgery will even out her legs to where she will no longer need to wear a shoe lift. Her mother is grateful this procedure is happening at such a young age. This will make the recovery process and physical therapy easier.

The preparation for surgery has presented challenges for their family, such as taking off work and the constant travel.

“You know we’ve been preparing mentally for it for a long time but I don’t think we took into account how much your life is going to change for six months,” Burdiek said.

But they are finally seeing a hopeful future for Briley and her health.

Burdiek has a Facebook page called “Love for Briley.” People can donate for lodging expenses or follow along on Briley’s journey.