7,000 pounds of rainbow trout dumped into Lake Shawnee for trout season

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Shawnee County Parks and Recreation partnered with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to stock Lake Shawnee with rainbow trout Monday.

A total of 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout were dumped into the lake for trout season, which runs through April 15. The lake gets stocked once in the fall and once at the beginning of spring.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials said the fishing turnout is always strong during trout season.

“We do have a lot of fishermen and fisherwomen who come around the lake,” Jeremy Meyers, Park Operations Director, said. “We have a 410 acre lake, so there’s a lot of space to spread out, social distance and really catch trout.”

Lake Shawnee is closed for public fishing until November 1. This allows the fish time to acclimate to their new surroundings.