TOPEKA (KSNT) – Approximately 7,000 pounds worth of trout has been dumped into Lake Shawnee on Friday, Feb. 25.

The trout are courtesy of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation for the fisherman of the local area to enjoy once they’ve acclimated to the water. Anglers will have to be patient as fishing in the lake is closed until 6 a.m. on March 3 to let the trout get used to the water.

“Since 1979 we’ve been stocking trout twice a year in Lake Shawnee,” Mike McLaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Rec said. “Once in October and once in February. And you’d be surprised the February trout stocking draws more people out than the October trout stocking does. I think people get a little bit of cabin fever in the winter; they’re looking forward to some warm-weather activities.”

Trout season will run through April 15 this year. Fishermen must have a permit to catch trout which are available anywhere that fishing licenses are sold. Permits cost $14.50.