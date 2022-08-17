SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 71-year-old man was rescued from Lake Shawnee after his hobby craft boat tipped, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.

Onlookers spotted the man in the water after his hobby craft with riggers and a sail flipped. Park authorities arrived in a boat at 11:55 a.m. just eight minutes after the call came in.

Mike Mclaughlin with the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department said the man was lucky visitors at the park spotted him because he was seen treading water.

The man was able to walk to an ambulance once he was on shore, according to Mclaughin. He was transported to a local hospital and his boat was secured by park police. He was later released from the hospital.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Shawnee Heights Fire Department also responded to the call.