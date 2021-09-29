73-year-old Lyon Co. man taken to hospital after head-on crash

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A collision Tuesday afternoon in the 3300 block of Road G in Lyon County sent one man to the hospital after his car crossed left of center and collided head-on with another vehicle.

Steve Pio, 73, of Allen, was driving his 2012 GMC truck northbound on Road G when he went left of center and hit a 51-year-old Jeff Houck of Americus, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The man hit was driving a Ford F-350.

Pio was taken to Stormount Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. Houck was not injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, Houck was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, but Pio was not.

Sergeant Zachary Shafer of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the accident was ongoing.