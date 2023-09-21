JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A 74-year-old woman from Lees Summit, Mo. was hospitalized on Wednesday after a rollover crash one mile west of Junction City.

At 8:15 a.m., the woman was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado west on I-70. The woman fell asleep and drifted off the road into the north ditch. The woman overcorrected and the vehicle rolled over coming to rest with its wheels facing northwest, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

The woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the crash log.