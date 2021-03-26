747 grounded at Topeka Regional Airport

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A large passenger plane is grounded after slipping off a runway while preparing for departure at Topeka Regional Airport, also known as Forbes Field.

“The nose gear of an Atlas Air passenger 747-400 aircraft left the paved surface of (the) taxiway as it was making a 180-turn to position for departure at Topeka Regional Airport early this morning,” an Atlas Air representative told KSNT News. “The passengers and crewmembers who were on board have deplaned safely with no injuries. The aircraft will be returned to a maintenance facility at the airport where it will undergo a full evaluation before being returned to service.”

Atlas Air is used for charter, commercial and military transport.