TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a night exposed to the elements, a 75-year-old woman has been found by what the Topeka Police Department called an “alert citizen.”

The Topeka Police Department issued a Silver Alert Sunday night for Teresa Alvarado, 75, who suffers from dementia and other significant health issues.

On Monday morning at 7:50 a.m., Shawnee County Dispatch received a call from a resident who said they saw a female fitting Ms. Alvarado’s description near 2400 SE Monroe, according to a release.

Officers contacted medical services to evaluate her since she had been exposed to the elements overnight.