78-year-old man makes cross country trip on foot

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A 78-year-old man, Stan Cottrell, is making his third cross country journey by foot. His first journey in 1980 broke the world record by a total of five days.

His trip to Topeka marks day 49 out of his 100 day journey. He is running a total of 30 miles a day. But running is more than just a record-breaking title or hobby to Cottrell.

“I want to break down the walls that divide one human heart from another,” Cottrell said.

He has been running since he was five-years-old. He knew nothing about athletics at the time. Instead, it was a way of life as he grew up on his family farm. Now, it’s a passion as he continues to inspire athletes all over the world.

“I live by a motto,” Cottrell said. “Everyday if better is possible good is not enough. I’m always looking to see what can I do better everyday. What can I do to be a blessing to someone that I’ve never been a blessing to before. I’m just an all out person.”

Cottrell started in Los Angeles and will end his journey in Washington D.C. on the final day of his trip.