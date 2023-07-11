EVEREST (KSNT) – On Monday, a 78-year-old was seriously injured after being hit by a dump truck and sent into a ditch about one mile east of Everest in Brown County.

At 10:44 a.m. on July 10, a 54-year-old man was driving a Freightliner dump truck south on K20 Highway. The 78-year-old man was driving a Ford F150 east on K20 Highway. The 54-year-old tried to turn south on Raccoon Road but failed to yield to the F150. The dump truck hit the Ford F150 on the driver’s side and both vehicles ended up in the southeast ditch of K20 Highway, according to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. The driver of the dump truck had minor injuries and the driver of the F150 had serious injuries, according to KHP crash logs.

The dump truck driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to KHP crash logs. The driver of the F150 was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.