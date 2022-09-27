TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 7th Annual Wing Fling is on and scheduled to happen at Stormont Vail Events Center Exhibition Hall on Dec. 17.

Wing Fling is Topeka’s only Chicken Wing Competition, and the one day event will feature hot wings, cold drinks and a little competition.

Local and national restaurants will compete for one of five titles: “Hot Wing King”, “BBQ Wing King”, “Twisted Wing King” – each chosen by a panel of judges – ” Judge’s Best Overall” or “Wing Fling King”, chosen by the event patrons as the People’s Choice.

Attendees will have get a chance to sample wings, two at a time, while music and big sporting events play on the large screen TVs. The exclusive venue presale begins Wednesday, Sept. 28th at 10 a.m. and ends Thursday. Keep an eye out for the presale code to get your tickets before the general public!

Pre-sale – Wednesday, 9/28 at 10 a.m. – Thursday 9/29

Public On Sale – Friday 9/30 at 10 a.m.