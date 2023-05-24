TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced more than $8.8 million from the Kansas High-Risk Rural Roads (HRRR) Program will go to 19 rural counties.

The program seeks to improve the safety and efficiency of roads and local roadways by using the federally funded program, according to the press release from the Kansas Office of the Governor.

The 19 rural counties were selected from 50 applicants seeking over $30 million in federal funds, according to the press release. Kansas HRRR covers 90-100% of the total project cost with counties making up the difference.

“Local agencies often do not have the resources needed to adequately address safety problems on the roads they own and operate,” Acting Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed said. “Working together provides opportunities for communities to strengthen their local road network to improve connections across the state.”

Projects fall into two categories: systemic or site-specific. Projects in the systemic category encompass local roadway networks and are 100% federally funded. Site-specific projects are 90% federally funded, according to the press release.

“These investments will keep roads in rural areas safe and easy to travel, something that’s essential to supporting local businesses and making life better for Kansas families,” Kelly said.

In total $8,809,000 of HRRR funds will be distributed to the following counties for the federal fiscal year 2025: