TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced more than $8.8 million from the Kansas High-Risk Rural Roads (HRRR) Program will go to 19 rural counties.
The program seeks to improve the safety and efficiency of roads and local roadways by using the federally funded program, according to the press release from the Kansas Office of the Governor.
The 19 rural counties were selected from 50 applicants seeking over $30 million in federal funds, according to the press release. Kansas HRRR covers 90-100% of the total project cost with counties making up the difference.
“Local agencies often do not have the resources needed to adequately address safety problems on the roads they own and operate,” Acting Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed said. “Working together provides opportunities for communities to strengthen their local road network to improve connections across the state.”
Projects fall into two categories: systemic or site-specific. Projects in the systemic category encompass local roadway networks and are 100% federally funded. Site-specific projects are 90% federally funded, according to the press release.
“These investments will keep roads in rural areas safe and easy to travel, something that’s essential to supporting local businesses and making life better for Kansas families,” Kelly said.
In total $8,809,000 of HRRR funds will be distributed to the following counties for the federal fiscal year 2025:
- Leavenworth, Site-Specific, $1,151,000
Add 6-foot shoulders, install edge rumble strips and extend culverts to improve the clear zone on Tonganoxie Drive between 189th and 187th streets.
- Marion, Site-Specific, $750,000
Install turf shoulders and extend culverts to improve six miles of 290th Road.
- Crawford, Site-Specific, $682,000
Flatten ditch slopes and install 6-inch white edge lines on S. 200th St.
- Cowley, Site-Specific, $601,000
Widen driving lanes, flatten ditch slopes and install 6-inch white edge lines on 3 miles of paved roads.
- Ellis, Systemic, $595,000
Determine passing zones, add “No Passing” signs, centerline pavement markings and install 6-inch white edge lines on 126 miles of paved major roads throughout the county.
- Finney, Site-Specific, $546,000
Add 2-foot shoulders, eliminate fixed obstacles and install 6-inch white lines on Maple Street.
- Rawlins, Systemic, $548,000
Upgrade signs on 109 miles of major collectors west of K-25 in the county.
- Sheridan, Systemic, $433,000
Upgrade signs on 272 miles of major and minor roads in the county.
- Pratt, Systemic, $420,000
Install 6-inch white edge lines on 71 miles of major roads and local roads east of U.S. 281.
- Cherokee, Systemic, $400,000
Upgrade signing on all major collectors in the west half of the county.
- Morris, Systemic, $365,000
Upgrade signing on 97 miles of major and minor roads throughout the county.
- Harper, Systemic, $362,000
Upgrade signs on 90 miles of major roads west of K-14 in the county.
- Linn, Site Specific, $351,000
Install hazard and curve signage and 6-inch white lines on Route 1095 between 1650 Road and K-152.
- Ellsworth, Systemic, $345,000
Upgrade signs on all major roads west of K-156 in the county.
- Graham, Systemic, $310,000
Upgrade signing on 101 miles of unpaved major collectors in the west half of the county.
- Pottawatomie, Site-Specific, $300,000
Install 4-foot shoulders and flatten ditch slopes on Flush Road between Kanon Ridge Lane and Elizas Road.
- Rice, Systemic, $243,000
Upgrade signs on 59 miles of major roads west of K-14 and south of U.S. 56 in the county.
- Kearny, Systemic, $236,000
Upgrade signs on 78 miles of major roads north of U.S. 50 in the county.
- Barton, Systemic, $171,000
Upgrade signing on all major collectors in the southwest section of the county.