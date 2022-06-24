TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents in a Southeast Topeka neighborhood have been without power for several hours on Friday due to maintenance issues.

Around 80 people have been left without power since 10:56 a.m. in 90 degree heat after an Evergy crew tried to replace a power pole. According to Kylie Slavens, Manager of Internal Communications with Evergy, the crew were trying to replace the pole but ran into rock during the process. The crew has had to wait while tools are brought in to dig through this rock and complete the pole replacement.

Kathy Jeanneret, a local resident impacted by the outage, said that the people in her neighborhood aren’t happy about the outage. Jeanneret went on to say that the heat has been difficult to bear and frozen items in her freezer have thawed, potentially ruining large amounts of food.

“There’s 80 people over here suffering in a heat wave,” Jeanneret. “I just don’t believe a company that big doesn’t have the resources to help 80 people.”

Slavens told 27 News that the outage should be fixed by 9 p.m. on June 24. To keep up with outages, check out the Evergy outage map using this link.