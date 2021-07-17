8 Iron Therapy giving golf fans a taste of the golf course indoors

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Golf fans in Topeka got a taste of a new business coming to Topeka, at the indoor golf simulator, 8 Iron Therapy, located near Lake Shawnee.

8 Iron Therapy owners held a soft opening for friends and family Saturday. Co-owner Matt Vanderpool said he’s happy to bring something new to the community he grew up in.

“We feel southeast Topeka has been really underserved when it comes to entertainment,” Vanderpool said. “Being from the Shawnee Heights school district we thought what a good time to serve the community.”

Vanderpool said he got the idea for the 8 Iron Therapy name from an inside joke with his wife.

“During the summer, especially during the pandemic, I’d always tell my wife, ‘hey I need to go get some eight iron therapy.'” Vanderpool said. “And I’d go hit the driving range.”

The new facility features three state-of-the-art simulators and 12’x18′ putting green. Golf enthusiast Josh Cooper got to try out the technology and even got some pointers from one of the golf pros on staff.

“I used to be a novice,” Cooper said. “But after not playing for many years I’m probably back at the beginning kind of level. I did a lot better with just a little bit of coaching. So I was really impressed.”

Cooper got lessons from golf coach Jane Yi. She said coaching with the indoor simulator is easier than coaching outdoors.

“They can see the instant feedback from the video,” Yi said. “Once they get everything, you can see yourself swinging because a lot of people don’t believe me when I tell them they overswing.”

8 Iron Therapy is located at the corner of 29th Street and Croco Road in Topeka. There will be a grand opening on August 21.