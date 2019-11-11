OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead and three others are hurt after a crash Monday morning in Osage County.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Highway 56.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a maroon Dodge truck was headed west out of Overbrook on US-56 when the driver lost control on the icy roads.

The Dodge crossed the center line and hit a black Ford Edge head-on. This caused a red Oldsmobile Alero to rear-end the Ford.

One child in the Ford was killed; the other person in the vehicle was hurt. Two people in the Dodge were also hurt.

KHP identified the child that died as Cassie N. Ralston, 8, of Scranton.

The agency said the driver of the Oldsmobile appeared to be the only one not hurt in the crash.