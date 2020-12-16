8 years ago two Topeka police officers made the ultimate sacrifice

Topeka Police Officers Jeff Atherly and Corporal David Gogian were shot and killed in the line of duty on Dec. 16, 2012.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It was eight years today that two Topeka Police Officers were killed in the line of duty.

Officers David Gogian and Jeff Atherly were reporting a suspicious vehicle in a grocery store parking lot on SW Huntoon Street in Topeka when someone opened fire on the officers from the vehicle.

A social media post on the Topeka Police Department’s Facebook page read, “Not a day goes by that we don’t remember the ultimate sacrifice they each made.”

The man who shot the officers barricaded himself in a home after fleeing the scene. He was shot and killed while leaving the home with a gun in his hands.

Officer Atherly, 29, had only been a police officer for a year and a half when he was shot and killed, while Officer Gogian, 50, had been an officer for eight years.