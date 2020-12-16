8 years ago two Topeka police officers made the ultimate sacrifice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It was eight years today that two Topeka Police Officers were killed in the line of duty.
Officers David Gogian and Jeff Atherly were reporting a suspicious vehicle in a grocery store parking lot on SW Huntoon Street in Topeka when someone opened fire on the officers from the vehicle.
A social media post on the Topeka Police Department’s Facebook page read, “Not a day goes by that we don’t remember the ultimate sacrifice they each made.”
The man who shot the officers barricaded himself in a home after fleeing the scene. He was shot and killed while leaving the home with a gun in his hands.
Officer Atherly, 29, had only been a police officer for a year and a half when he was shot and killed, while Officer Gogian, 50, had been an officer for eight years.