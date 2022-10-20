An 80-year-old was found safe and returned to her family Thursday morning.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An 80-year-old dementia patient who went missing Thursday was found safe in a wooded area inside Shawnee County.

The woman had not been seen since Wednesday evening, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. She was then reported missing at 9:25 a.m. Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol – Air Support Unit, Kansas Search and Rescue K9 team, Sheriff’s Office Mounted Posse and Motorized Posse began searching for her.

It was the Air Support Unit of the Kansas Highway Patrol that spotted the woman at 9:51 a.m., sending directions to officers on the ground, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shawnee Heights Fire District and American Medical Response (AMR – Topeka) were sent to examine the woman who was found to be unharmed.

She was reunited with her family.