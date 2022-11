MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday night.

The fire was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 5000 block of Colbert Hills Drive. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the garage.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived. Investigators estimate the fire caused about $5,000 in damage to contents and $3,000 to the structure. The cause is still under investigation.