LEONARDVILLE (KSNT) – A Leonardville man is receiving a warm welcome after traveling to the icy arctic and back in just 22 days.

James Greer returned home after his motorcycle fundraising trip to the Arctic Circle. He is a proud veteran of the U.S. military who previously served in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. 27 News first covered his story just before he departed on the epic trip on June 30 earlier this year.

Greer went on his arctic odyssey to raise money for veteran suicide awareness in partnership with the non-profit Mission 22. He said he thanks veterans for giving him the ability to do the trip.

“The ride was for Mission 22 to raise awareness of veteran suicide and raise funds,” Greer said. “Twenty-two veterans a day in the United States commit suicide. Mission 22 is an organization, its a 501C3 that helps those individuals, and tries to keep them from committing suicide.”

Greer made the journey alongside fellow veteran Scott Smith. Both rode motorcycles for the entirety of the trip.

“James going on this mission raised a lot of awareness for our area, as well as on the road all the way around the arctic circle and back,” said Maran Duncan with Mission 22.

Greer says the wildest moment of his trip was a near accident with a moose in Canada.