RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – An unknown suspect who broke into a Riley County church did more than $8,000 worth of damage.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, The Faith Evangelical Free Church reported someone broke into the building through the back door and damaged eight doors inside the church.

The Riley County Police Department is encouraging anyone with any information to contact the

Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.

Callers can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of $1,000.

