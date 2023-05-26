LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – An 82-year-old bicyclist was found dead in Lyon County by law enforcement Friday.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chuck Moore said in a press release that emergency workers were sent to the 100 block of Road U in Lyon County on a report of a bicycle accident involving one rider around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, Michael Welch, 82, of McPherson, was found unresponsive. Welch was declared dead at the scene.

Moore said in an interview with KSNT 27 News that Welch was riding with a group of other bicyclists when he went off the road and into a ditch. Welch went over the handlebars of his bike. Moore said the sheriff’s office is investigating the situation.