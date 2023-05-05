EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department released additional details on the train accident Thursday that resulted in the death of an 85-year-old man.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, Lyon County Emergency Communications received the report of a train/pedestrian incident on the 300 block of Commercial St, according to the Emporia Police Department.

The department said a man identified as John Speece, 85, was pronounced dead on scene. Speece was attempting to cross the tracks when an eastbound train struck him. Speece used a walker and police believe it was a major factor in the cause of the accident.

The Emporia Police Department and Emporia Fire Department responded to the incident.