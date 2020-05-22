86-year-old Korean War veteran places flags at Rossville Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) — A Korean War veteran is remembering those who died for our country with a yearly tradition.

Eighty-six-year-old Kenneth Bennett has been placing American flags at the Rossville Cemetery for the past 60 years in honor of Memorial Day.

With the help of Evergy crew members and other volunteers, he was able to put up 140 flags this year.

“I served my tour of duty in Korea and I come home safe,” said Bennett. “Ever since then, I’ve been involved with the American Legion and this cemetery here in Rossville.”

This is Bennett’s last year doing this. He said all of the help he’s received when putting up the flags has meant a lot to him.