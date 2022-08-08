GRAHAM COUNTY (KSNT) – A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries on Monday after a car crash that ended with him striking a building.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 2:51 p.m. on U.S. 24 Highway at mile-marker 121.5 in Graham County. A GMC Sierra was weaving northbound out of a parking lot when it turned left onto U.S. 24 Hwy. Another vehicle, a Kenworth semi-truck, was traveling westbound on U.S. 24 Hwy. The GMC turned into the Kenworth, which caused the GMC to spin and strike a building.

The driver of the GMC, an 86-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Kenworth was uninjured. The driver of the GMC was not wearing a seat belt during the crash.