MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Day of Remembrance for those lost on 9/11 will be held in Manhattan later this month.

The Flint Hills Volunteer Center will be hosting the event to honor those lives list on Sept. 11, 2001. They will be placing 2,977 flags and invite members of the community to help with the process.

Family-friendly activities will also be present. Music will be provided by the 1st Infantry Division Band while first responder vehicles will be on display. A picnic hosted by the Riley County Police Department and Hy-Vee will start at 5 p.m. with the RCPD BBC team serving free food.

Special remarks are expected to be made by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Colonel Kang with the Fort Riley Irwin Army Community Hospital.