$9 million in community grants available for Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — More than $9 million in grant funding will be awarded to Kansas communities in need.

Through Federal funding under the CARES Act, the Kansas Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) are once again accepting applications. Kansas cities and counties can apply for grants to be used for economic development or meal programs during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The CBDG-CV program will allow decision making to happen at the local level and by the people who know their community’s needs best,” said Governor Laura Kelly, D-Kansas.

The economic development grants are available to businesses where 51% of employees that are low to mid-income. The meal program grants are available to communities where 51% of the population is low to mid-income.

Applications for the grants will be open May 12 at 1 p.m. The funding will be dispensed on a first come, first serve basis.

