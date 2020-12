TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – More than $12,000 worth of damage was done after a fire in Topeka swept through a building that housed a business and two apartments.

Nine residents were displaced because of the fire.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to the fire at 1417 S. Kansas Ave., just before 11 p.m. and found flames and smoke coming from the two-story building.

Firefighters were able to confine the fire to one building.