JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Nine individuals were sent to local hospitals following a head-on collision in Jefferson County Monday just after 5:30 p.m.

A 19-year-old Atchison man was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on Highway 24, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash logs indicate the man attempted to make a left turn onto Lecompton Road and struck a 2010 Kia Soul head-on.

The driver of the Highlander had no apparent injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A 19-year-old male passenger also had no apparent injuries, however, both were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital. A second passenger in the Highlander, a 19-year-old male from Texas, had a suspected minor injury. A third 23-year-old passenger in the Highlander from California, had suspected minor injuries and was taken to Stormont Vail.

The 26-year-old female driver of the Kia Soul was sent to Stormont Vail Hospital with minor injuries. Two passengers in the Kia, both 35-year-old women from Lawrence, were taken to area hospitals with suspected serious injuries. One was taken to KU Medical Center and another to Stormont Vail in Topeka. Two additional passengers in the Soul, a 28-year-old Missouri man and a 3-year-old boy, had only minor injuries but were both also transported to Stormont Vail.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, all occupants of both cars and the 3-year-old were wearing seatbelts or restrained properly.