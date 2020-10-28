9 vehicles, valued at over $100,000, stolen from Topeka business

Albert Donett Taylor was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Detention Center and charged with burglary, theft, and criminal damage.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is under arrest after more than $100,000 worth of vehicles were stolen from a Topeka collision center.

The Topeka Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at Laird Noller Collision Center, 2310 S. Kansas Ave., on Monday, Oct. 26 to find nine vehicles missing.

Police arrested and booked Albert Donett Taylor, 35, of Topeka, into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections during the course of the investigation.

Taylor was charged with burglary, theft of $100,000 or more, and criminal damage to property.

The investigation is ongoing.