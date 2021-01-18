90-mile-per-hour Lyon County chase ends in crash, driver hospitalized

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is in the hospital Monday morning after speeding away from authorities and crashing in Emporia, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Emporia State University police tried to pull over Steven Vincent, 38, around 9 p.m. Sunday near 18th Avenue and Merchant Street. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Vincent sped away on North Highway 99 topping speeds of 90 mph.

Vincent crashed on North Highway 99, and an ambulance took him to Newman Regional Hospital. The sheriff’s office said emergency crews flew Vincent to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries.

Vincent was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. They are investigating the incident at this time.

This is a developing story.