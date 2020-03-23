911 call center in Shawnee County implements changes in response to coronavirus outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, the 911 call center for Shawnee County is implementing some changes to help keep their staff and first responders safe.

Director Melanie Bergers announced during the Shawnee County Health Department’s daily press conference on Sunday that one of the changes to the call center is that visitors are no longer allowed.

Another change is how dispatchers respond to calls. They will screen callers, or ask them questions to determine if anyone involved in the emergency situation fit the criteria for possibly having the virus.

If so, first responders will show up in extra protective gear like masks, face shields, gowns and gloves.

“The biggest take away is that 911 calls will continued to be answered,” said Bergers. “It’s business as usual for us. We’ll continue to take calls and send the appropriate responders.”

Bergers also mentioned that they will continue working with emergency crews to determine if any other changes will be made on how they respond to medical calls.