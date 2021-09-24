95-year-old WWII vet’s tires slashed, police offering $1,000 reward

SALINA (KSNT) – A $1,000 reward is being offered by the Salina Police Department for information after a 95-year-old WWII veteran had his tires slashed.

The Salina PD reported the damage happened on Sept. 16 around 2:21 a.m. in the 600 block of 3rd Street.

“The damage occurred when two individuals approached a parked car and stabbed three tires of the victim’s vehicle. The victim, a 95-year-old World-War II Veteran, has no idea who would have committed this crime. The value of this crime, including towing of the vehicle, replacement tires, mounting and balancing is estimated at over $1,000.” The Salina Police Department

The Salina Police Department posted images of who they believe may have slashed the tires of a 95-year-old WWII veteran.

Police said the suspects appear to be white male teenagers, one wearing his baseball hat backwards, a white t-shirt and dark shorts with vertical white stripes on the legs.

The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie with black shorts.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/…/create…/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Dickerson, Case 21-28835.