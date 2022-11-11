MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Area Technical College wants to expand its footprint in Northeast Kansas and it plans to do so by raising $99 million.

The Tech school hopes to raise $69 million for expansion, then raise an additional $30 million for renovations.

On Friday, Nov. 11 the school hosted a groundbreaking for an advanced technology center. The building will house six programs, according to Hannah Biesenthal, executive assistant to senior administration. Program expansion includes Electric Power and Distribution, Industrial Engineering Technology, Critical Environments Technology, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, and Construction Technology. New programs would include Plumbing, Electrical, and Warehouse Logistics.

President James Genandt said the projected impact on Northeast Kansas could be $50 million annually.

When all new construction is completed the Tech school’s footprint would expand from 86,000 square feet to 230,000 square feet.

A new three-story building would account for an additional 100,000 square feet of space and is estimated to cost $55 million. The Advanced Technology Center will add 47,200 square feet at a cost of $14 million.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.