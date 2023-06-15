TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department has taken a significant step towards forging a valuable partnership.

Recently, the County’s Board of Commissioners gave their approval to establish a partnership with the Westboro Homeowners Association. This collaborative effort aims to effectively manage and enhance the Westboro neighborhood parklands, benefiting both the community and the county.

This decision aligns with the Parks and Recreation Department’s overarching master plan, which emphasizes the importance of building partnerships with local organizations.

The goal is to leverage both public and private resources to promote community betterment. By joining forces with the Westboro Homeowners Association, the Parks and Recreation Department gains access to the association’s expertise and resources, enabling them to enhance the management and development of the parklands.

Tim Laurent, the Director of Shawnee County Parks & Recreation, highlighted the significance of the partnership.

“I have mentioned a lot of improvements in those areas, I don’t think those were communicated,” Laurent said. “They have some areas they want maintained in a certain way, and they would like to have the ability to have those discussions with us.”

This collaboration ensures that the parklands’ improvement efforts align with the desires and expectations of the Westboro community.

Importantly, establishing this partnership will not impose any additional costs on the county. This means that the benefits gained from the collaboration with the Westboro Homeowners Association can be realized without placing any financial burden on Shawnee County.

With the approval of the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners, the Parks and Recreation Department is poised to embark on a promising partnership with the Westboro Homeowners Association.

Through this joint effort, the community can anticipate enhanced management and development of the parklands, catering to the specific needs and preferences of the Westboro neighborhood.