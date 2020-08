TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police say a man is in critical condition after a stabbing in southeast Topeka on Saturday evening.

Officers found a man with life threatening stab wounds shortly after 10:30 p.m. at the 2400 block of SE Colonial Drive. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials say this is being investigated as a domestic violence incident and they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.