A beloved tradition returns to Aggieville

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Plans for the New Years Eve event in Aggieville are stronger than ever.

With magicians, book readings and fire breathers, there’s going to be something for everyone at this year’s celebration.

Local vendors are offering new attractions all throughout New Years Eve. Bringing people back together means a lot for the city after having to cancel plans last year due to COVID.

The theme for this year’s New Years Eve is choice. Entertainers aren’t locked to one location.

“Go where you want to go, and the chances are we’ll bring the entertainment to you. They’re going to go table to table, bar to bar, its going to be a lot more fun that way,” Director for Aggieville business association Dennis Cook said.

Cook is excited to bring people back to the heart of Manhattan for the beloved celebration.

“At this time with everything that’s happened shopping local, spending local, and giving people a reason to come in and spend the time with us are really important. The town needs it, this district needs it, and what we found out are these are the types of things people are looking for,” Cook said.

The festivities are set to begin at 11 a.m.