TOEPKA (KSNT) – Officials are working the scene of a flipped car in east Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) are currently on the scene of one car flipped over on the eastbound ramp of SE Adams Street, getting onto Interstate 70. According to Watch Commander, TPD received a call about the incident at 6:33 p.m.

Watch Commander tells 27 News one person was in the vehicle, and went to a local hospital with minor injuries. Officials say traffic is no longer disturbed.

To keep up with urgent news and traffic alerts, download our mobile app.