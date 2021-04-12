A car that’s sat on roof of Topeka building for years catches fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A car that’s sat on the roof of a small yellow building in Topeka for years caught fire Monday night.

Photo Courtesy Miguel Galicia

The Topeka Fire Department responded to the scene in east Topeka at 912 SE 6th Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Photo Courtesy Miguel Galicia

Shawnee County dispatchers were able to confirm that fire investigators were called out to the scene of what used to be a former car lot.

It’s still not known if their investigation is complete, or if they’ve been able to determine how the fire started.

Continue to check this post, as soon as we learn more we will update this story.