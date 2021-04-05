‘A Chorus Line’ is coming to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local talent is back, and planning a return to the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

After more than a year of COVID protocols that kept patrons from mass gatherings, including live theater, the Topeka Performing Arts Center announced they will feature a production of “A Chorus Line” with regional actors, dancers and singers.

“I am looking forward to working on this project alongside other wonderful individuals. The talent in our community deserves to be showcased in a production such as this. I cannot wait to be able to incorporate so much talent into one of the top ten longest-running shows on Broadway. I know that this will be a production that people will be talking about for a LONG time! Topeka, we hope you are as ready as we are!” Megan Toth, Co-Owner of The Dance Factory

Co-owner of The Dance Factory, Megan Toth, will direct the Broadway classic and Steven Massey, of the Steven Massey Dance Theater, will be an assistant director.

”I am looking forward to bringing artists from all around to participate in this journey. I’m excited to see Topeka come out to support this production and am so enthusiastic about this opportunity”. As Ritchie would have put it, “Gimme the ball, Gimme the ball, Gimme the ball, Yea!” Steven Massey

There will be three performances: Friday, September 24, Saturday, September 25 and a Sunday matinee on September 26. Tickets will be available at the box office and online beginning April 30, 2021.