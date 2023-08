TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local summertime event is being postponed due to extreme heat.

Eats & Beats hosted at Evergy Plaza is being postponed due to the extreme heat, according to Dylan Tyler with Evergy. The free concert will now start at 7 p.m., giving people an opportunity to stay out of the heat for a while.

Tyler also told 27 News the Eats & Beats concert scheduled for Sept. 7 is now moved to Sept. 14 due to a Kansas City Chiefs preseason game falling on the same night.