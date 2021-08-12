Fiery crash kills 1 on I-70 & shuts down traffic in both directions

CHAPMAN (KSNT) – A deadly crash Thursday shut down a stretch of I-70 in Dickinson County. according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they first learned of the crash around 1:15 p.m., and KHP sent its Critical Highway Accident Response Team to the area between exits 295 and 275. Emergency crews had all traffic take a detour north to Kansas Highway 18.

A photo tweeted by the Kansas Highway Patrol showed a vehicle on fire on the side of the road. The car had a smoke plume rising high into the air.

(Courtesy Photo/Kansas Highway Patrol)

The KHP confirmed someone died in the crash, but it has not given details on the victim. A crash log wasn’t available as of Thursday night.

KHP asked anyone with information on the crash to contact them at 785-296-6800.