A Holton man will be sentenced today for the murder of his father

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A Holton man accused of killing his 73-year-old father ion 2018, then firing at Jackson County sheriff deputies will be sentenced today for the 2018 second-degree murder of his father.

On Dec. 9, Derrick Bohnenkemper plead no contest to shooting and killing his father, Gaylen Bohnenkemper, 73, in September of 2018 at their Holton home.

Because Bohenkemper plead “no contest” his case went directly to the sentencing phase.

Bohnenkemper plead no contest to intentional second degree murder, a level 1 person felony.